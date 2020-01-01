 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vision

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Vision

Vision is a great sativa leaning strain for someone who is looking for a fun, creative mid-day boost! This strain has a sweet, floral flavor with a hint of clover in the aroma. Its lineage is Lemon G and Dosido with bulgy, leafy light green, purple tips and frosty white trichomes. Vision’s terpene profile consists of pinene, caryophyllene, and humulene offering a body buzz with overall alertness. Whether you choose to use your creative energy for a mid-day silent disco or an outdoor brainstorm sesh with co-workers, prepare for potential euphoria accompanied by some munchies.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.