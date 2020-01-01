About this product

Vision is a great sativa leaning strain for someone who is looking for a fun, creative mid-day boost! This strain has a sweet, floral flavor with a hint of clover in the aroma. Its lineage is Lemon G and Dosido with bulgy, leafy light green, purple tips and frosty white trichomes. Vision’s terpene profile consists of pinene, caryophyllene, and humulene offering a body buzz with overall alertness. Whether you choose to use your creative energy for a mid-day silent disco or an outdoor brainstorm sesh with co-workers, prepare for potential euphoria accompanied by some munchies.