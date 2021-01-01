Watermelon Mimosa
Watermelon Mimosa smells like summer in a jar! This indica leaning strain stems from Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG #10. This flower is ripe with green, purple, and orange colors throughout. Take a few puffs and enjoy a summer night filled with star gazing, euphoria and relaxing vibes.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
