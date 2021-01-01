 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Watermelon Mimosa

Watermelon Mimosa

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Watermelon Mimosa
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Watermelon Mimosa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Watermelon Mimosa smells like summer in a jar! This indica leaning strain stems from Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG #10. This flower is ripe with green, purple, and orange colors throughout. Take a few puffs and enjoy a summer night filled with star gazing, euphoria and relaxing vibes.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

