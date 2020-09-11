Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Wedding Pie is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. It releases a comforting, lavender aroma followed by a sweet, citrus flavor. The terpene profile of Wedding Pie includes limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene offering an uplifting, stress relieving high. This strain is excellent for those who are looking to relax and drift away into the night.
Be the first to review this product.