  5. Wedding Pie | 14G | SMALLS

Wedding Pie | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Wedding Pie | 14G | SMALLS

Wedding Pie is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. It releases a comforting, lavender aroma followed by a sweet, citrus flavor. The terpene profile of Wedding Pie includes limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene offering an uplifting, stress relieving high. This strain is excellent for those who are looking to relax and drift away into the night.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

