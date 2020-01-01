About this product

White Butter Cookies is an indica dominant flower crossed by two powerhouse strains — White Tahoe Cookies and Do Si Dos — with all intentions of giving you a decadent treat! White Butter Cookies grows extra tight, dense colas that are light green in color and expose medium length purple leaves. This flower is consumed by trichomes, causing the nugs to stick to you like glue. This strain gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by a subtle hints of sweetness. The hash-like “OG” inhale is immediate and exposes a thick, yet smooth exhale. White Butter Cookies has dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and limonene that help create a relaxing effect. These terpenes are also known to help sedate the body, treat insomnia, and reduce minor chronic pain. Who needs sugar in your tea, when you can enjoy the sweetness of White Butter Cookies? It will melt all your stress away so you can reflect on the small things in life that normally pass you by.