Indica

White Tahoe Cookies

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

5.01
About this product

White Tahoe cookies is an 80% indica, 20% sativa hybrid bred by Kush4Breakfast. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and a cut of Girl Scout Cookies. The buds exemplify attributes found in Girl Scout Cookies, producing sweet, hashy notes with slight OG undertones. The consumer should find the effects to be sedative and relaxing while alleviating of any minor pain or anxiety.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

White Tahoe Cookies

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

5.01

Sun Apr 14 2019
c........n
Favorite strain of 2018