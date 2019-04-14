White Tahoe Cookies
White Tahoe cookies is an 80% indica, 20% sativa hybrid bred by Kush4Breakfast. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and a cut of Girl Scout Cookies. The buds exemplify attributes found in Girl Scout Cookies, producing sweet, hashy notes with slight OG undertones. The consumer should find the effects to be sedative and relaxing while alleviating of any minor pain or anxiety.
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
