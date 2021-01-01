 Loading…

  5. White Tahoe Cookies | 14G | SMALLS

White Tahoe Cookies | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies | 14G | SMALLS

About this product

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica leaning strain crossed from The White, Tahoe OG, and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are made up of moss-green leaves, short tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered in cloudy white trichomes with some amber trichomes freckled about. The prominent terpenes are myrcene, caryophylene, and limonene giving off a pungent herbal, citrus, slightly floral aroma and flavor profile. White Tahoe Cookies is the perfect end of day treat that is savory with a hint of sweet! Get ready to relax and enjoy solo or while social distancing with a small group of friends.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

