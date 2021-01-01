About this product

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica leaning strain crossed from The White, Tahoe OG, and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are made up of moss-green leaves, short tiger-orange hairs, and completely covered in cloudy white trichomes with some amber trichomes freckled about. The prominent terpenes are myrcene, caryophylene, and limonene giving off a pungent herbal, citrus, slightly floral aroma and flavor profile. White Tahoe Cookies is the perfect end of day treat that is savory with a hint of sweet! Get ready to relax and enjoy solo or while social distancing with a small group of friends.