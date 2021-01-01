 Loading…

White Tahoe Cookies High Terpene Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

White Tahoe Cookies Diamond Sauce is a high terpene concentrate boasting a terpene percentage of 7.79% with the top terpenes being camphene, nerolidol, and caryophyllene. This concentrate has a pleasant aroma of pine, earthy and herbal with a euphoric, mellow, relaxing high. White Tahoe Cookies Diamond Sauce is an indica leaning strain that is derived from a combination of The White, Tahoe OG, and Girl Scout Cookies.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

