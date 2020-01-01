 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Use with: Dry Herb ARIZER SOLO VAPORIZER The Solo, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a powerful and exceptionally efficient portable vaporizer. Producing superior vapor quality compared to its competitors, the Solo is a top-choice for on-the-go vaporization. NEW PASSTHROUGH CHARGING VapeWorld carries the newest version of the Arizer Solo with passthrough charging functionality. You can now charge and use your Solo simultaneously! CLEAN VAPOR The Solo offers a powerful and energy efficient ceramic heating element with stainless steel cover and glass mouthpieces clean vapor. ON-THE-GO The Solo is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to two hours of continuous use. Utilizing a sleek and compact design, the Solo measures 4.5 in height and 1.75 weight, making it the perfect for powerful vapor production at home and on-the-go. PRESET TEMPERATURES The Solo heats up in under 2 1/2 minutes and utilizes 5 different levels of preset temperatures. TEMPERATURE PRESETS & AVERAGE WARM-UP TIMES: Level 1-50°C / 122°F (15 sec) Level 2-185°C / 365°F (1 min) Level 3-190°C / 374°F (1 min 10) Level 4-195°C / 383°F (1 min 30 sec) Level 5-200°C / 393°F (1 min 50 sec) Level 6-205°C / 401°F (2 min 10 sec) Level 7-210°C / 410°F (2 min 30 sec) AUTOMATIC SHUTOFF After 12 minutes of being powered on, the Solo will automatically shut off. Simply power on your Solo again for continuous use, and hold the "down arrow" button to return to your previously selected temperature. WHAT'S IN THE BOX Arizer Solo 2x Glass Mouthpieces Bent Straight Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample Battery Charger User Manual

About this brand

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!