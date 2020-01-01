About this product

Use with: Dry Herb ARIZER SOLO VAPORIZER The Solo, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a powerful and exceptionally efficient portable vaporizer. Producing superior vapor quality compared to its competitors, the Solo is a top-choice for on-the-go vaporization. NEW PASSTHROUGH CHARGING VapeWorld carries the newest version of the Arizer Solo with passthrough charging functionality. You can now charge and use your Solo simultaneously! CLEAN VAPOR The Solo offers a powerful and energy efficient ceramic heating element with stainless steel cover and glass mouthpieces clean vapor. ON-THE-GO The Solo is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to two hours of continuous use. Utilizing a sleek and compact design, the Solo measures 4.5 in height and 1.75 weight, making it the perfect for powerful vapor production at home and on-the-go. PRESET TEMPERATURES The Solo heats up in under 2 1/2 minutes and utilizes 5 different levels of preset temperatures. TEMPERATURE PRESETS & AVERAGE WARM-UP TIMES: Level 1-50°C / 122°F (15 sec) Level 2-185°C / 365°F (1 min) Level 3-190°C / 374°F (1 min 10) Level 4-195°C / 383°F (1 min 30 sec) Level 5-200°C / 393°F (1 min 50 sec) Level 6-205°C / 401°F (2 min 10 sec) Level 7-210°C / 410°F (2 min 30 sec) AUTOMATIC SHUTOFF After 12 minutes of being powered on, the Solo will automatically shut off. Simply power on your Solo again for continuous use, and hold the "down arrow" button to return to your previously selected temperature. WHAT'S IN THE BOX Arizer Solo 2x Glass Mouthpieces Bent Straight Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample Battery Charger User Manual