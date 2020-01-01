 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by 420 Reclaim

Use with: Dry Herb ARIZER V-TOWER The V-Tower, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a direct draw, simple to use, tabletop vaporizer. For efficient and user-friendly functionality, few vaporizers can compete with its high quality vapor production. FEATURE-RICH All functions can be performed through the easy-to-read digital display. Its fully adjustable temperature can be set in one degree increments, from 122°F - 500° F (50°C - 260°C). The user-set automatic shut-off feature allows you to set and forget; your V-Tower will automatically shut down at a user defined time. HIGH QUALITY, CLEAN VAPOR The V-Tower offers a powerful yet energy efficient ceramic heating element and glass-on-glass components for dens, clean vapor. Glass and ceramic are easy-to-clean and make for an enjoyable vapor experience. WHAT'S IN THE BOX V-Tower Vaporizer Glass Cyclone Bowl with Flat Screen Pre-Attached Long Whip 3" Whip Tubing Glass Whip Mouthpiece Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen Glass Stir Tool Screen Pack Flat Screen Dome Screen Glass Mouthpiece Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample 110/220V Power Supply User Manual

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!