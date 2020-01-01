About this product
Use with: Dry Herb ARIZER V-TOWER The V-Tower, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a direct draw, simple to use, tabletop vaporizer. For efficient and user-friendly functionality, few vaporizers can compete with its high quality vapor production. FEATURE-RICH All functions can be performed through the easy-to-read digital display. Its fully adjustable temperature can be set in one degree increments, from 122°F - 500° F (50°C - 260°C). The user-set automatic shut-off feature allows you to set and forget; your V-Tower will automatically shut down at a user defined time. HIGH QUALITY, CLEAN VAPOR The V-Tower offers a powerful yet energy efficient ceramic heating element and glass-on-glass components for dens, clean vapor. Glass and ceramic are easy-to-clean and make for an enjoyable vapor experience. WHAT'S IN THE BOX V-Tower Vaporizer Glass Cyclone Bowl with Flat Screen Pre-Attached Long Whip 3" Whip Tubing Glass Whip Mouthpiece Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen Glass Stir Tool Screen Pack Flat Screen Dome Screen Glass Mouthpiece Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample 110/220V Power Supply User Manual
