Higher Standards Heavy Duty Concentrate Rig

by 420 Reclaim

$179.99MSRP

About this product

Use with: Concentrates HIGHER STANDARDS HEAVY DUTY CONCENTRATE RIG The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Concentrate Rig is engineered specifically for the water filtration of concentrates. This durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig has been handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and features a quartz banger for optimal flavor transfer. With sits on its diffused stem that create fine bubbles for a smooth draw, the Heavy Duty Rig boasts superior air flow and an airtight seal - simply put, this rig is built to chug. The Heavy Duty Rig can be cleaned to crystal clear perfection with Higher Standards ISO Pure and Salt Rox, along with our other care and maintenance products. Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is sold in a reusable, collector’s case for safe storage and transport and includes a concentrate container, and a set of dab tools. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1x HS Rig 1x HS Dab Tool Large 1x HS Dab Tool Small 1x HS Wax Container

About this brand

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!