  5. MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Concentrate Rig

MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Concentrate Rig

by 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Concentrate Rig
$49.99MSRP

About this product

Use with: Concentrates MJ ARSENAL CLAUDE MINI CONCENTRATE RIG The Claude is the first MJ Arsenal Mini Rig™ to feature a 10 mm female connection. MJ Arsenal named the Claude after one of the original inventors of the Roman aqueduct system, which revolutionized the way water could be moved and utilized—much like how MJ Arsenal revolutionized concentrate rigs to incorporate water flow in small units. The Claude’s base-mounted percolator sends vapor down to the bottom of the chamber, forcing bubbles to rise through the water to deliver cool vapor. Working in conjunction with the base-mounted percolator is the double uptake recycler, which sends water through two different paths that double filter your vapor. When you use the Claude, you can literally feel the spin cycle as you pull your flavorful vapor through, culminating in an exceptionally smooth draw. The bucket that comes with the Claude is pure quartz; due to the inert nature of quartz, your concentrate’s flavor will remain unadulterated and taste pure with each draw. Crafted from 100% borosilicate glass, the Claude Mini Rig is durable and lightweight. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1x MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig 1x 10 mm Quartz Bucket

About this brand

420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!