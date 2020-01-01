 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Puffco Plus Vaporizer

Puffco Plus Vaporizer

by 420 Reclaim

Write a review
420 Reclaim Vaping Portable Vaporizers Puffco Plus Vaporizer
420 Reclaim Vaping Portable Vaporizers Puffco Plus Vaporizer

$89.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Use with: Concentrates PUFFCO PLUS VAPORIZER The Puffco Plus Vaporizer for concentrates brings industry-leading features like an all-ceramic heating chamber that uses no coils and the 'Dart' that funnels excess condensate into the oven. The extra large heating chamber is super easy to load and the all-ceramic construction delivers pure flavor. You only taste what you load! HOW IT WORKS The Puffco Plus couldn't be easier to use. Apply one session's worth of concentrate to the bottom of the chamber. Replace the Dart and mouthpiece, press the power button and enjoy! MAINTENANCE Keep your Puffco Plus clean to ensure optimum operation. Use isopropyl alcohol to clean any stubborn areas. WHAT'S IN THE BOX Puffco Plus Vaporizer USB Super Charger Cotton Swabs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Reclaim Logo
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves. We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price! If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!