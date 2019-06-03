Add-On - Res Gel – Water Pipe/Rig Cleaning Caps
$11.99MSRP
Resolution designed Res Caps® to make cleaning your glass water pipe fast, easy and hassle-free. Pour Res Gel® to your favorite piece, slip on Res Caps®, shake and rinse for the quickest and easiest clean ever. Use Res Caps® to seal your water pipe during cleaning, traveling or storing to prevent spills and bad odors.
Couch Lock Rental Co is Metro Detroit’s premier cannabis consumption rental company. We rent out the latest cannabis consumption devices on the market for a fraction of the cost. Our affordable high-quality cannabis consumption rentals are designed to enhance any sesh. From dual-function concentrate rigs to the legendary Storz & Bickel Volcano Vaporizer, we have it all. We also carry smoking accessories that can be added on to any order. All of our rentals are full service with both delivery and pick up included! Because A Good Night In Is Always Better