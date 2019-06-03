Rental - STAX 23" Dual-Function Concentrate Rig
$20.00MSRP
About this product
MINIMUM 1 DAY RENTALS Base Rental Fee: $20.00 per day Maintenance Fee: $5.00 Rental Includes: STAX 23" dual-function concentrate rig (dual-function inline base, quartz thermal banger, quartz bubble carb cap, dab tool, funnel bowl, tree percolator, trumpet mouthpiece, torch, and dab mat) Use with: Concentrate & Flower
About this brand
Couch Lock Rental Co
Couch Lock Rental Co is Metro Detroit’s premier cannabis consumption rental company. We rent out the latest cannabis consumption devices on the market for a fraction of the cost. Our affordable high-quality cannabis consumption rentals are designed to enhance any sesh. From dual-function concentrate rigs to the legendary Storz & Bickel Volcano Vaporizer, we have it all. We also carry smoking accessories that can be added on to any order. All of our rentals are full service with both delivery and pick up included! Because A Good Night In Is Always Better