  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Cough Zero Smokable Liquid Drops 15ml CoughZero

Cough Zero Smokable Liquid Drops 15ml CoughZero

by CoughZero

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Cough Zero mitigates the irritation and inflammation from smoke inhalation by changing the properties of the smoke itself. Apply drops along the path of the smoke and/or on the plant material. Although Cough Zero works well when applied to material to be smoked, combustion is not necessary. It can be applied to the crutch (filter or tip) or even just to the rolling paper or along a blunt wrap before or after rolling. It can be put in the reservoir of a water pipe as well or just the tip of a one hitter. Cough Zero Concentrated Drops continue to work well after drying on plant or other absorbent material, concentrates, filters, crutches, papers & blunt wraps. Cough Zero Concentrated Drops is completely non-toxic, safe and intended to be used outside of the body. Although Cough Zero is safe to eat, human consumption is not recommended and may be wasteful. Check us out on Instagram & Youtube!

About this brand

Cough Zero Liquid Catalytic Converter Technology for all your favorite smokables. Make any smoke less irritating & more pleasurable.