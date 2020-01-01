 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Grape Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Grape Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Cowlitz Gold

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grape Cookies

Grape Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale. 

About this brand

