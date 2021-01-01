 Loading…

Indica

Ayahuasca Purple

by Coyote King Farms

Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple by Coyote King Farms

Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.  

