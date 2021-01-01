Ayahuasca Purple
by Coyote King FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Ayahuasca Purple by Coyote King Farms
About this brand
Coyote King Farms
About this strain
Ayahuasca Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.