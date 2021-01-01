Hybrid
Candy Apple
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
