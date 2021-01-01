 Loading…

Hybrid

Mendo Purp

by Coyote King Farms

Coyote King Farms Cannabis Flower Mendo Purp

About this product

Mendo Purp by Coyote King Farms

About this brand

About this strain

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

