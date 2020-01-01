 Loading…
  5. Original Glue Top Shelf (GG4)
Original Glue Top Shelf (GG4)

by Craft Buds™

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Craft Buds™ is founded with one thing in mind: providing the highest quality amendments to help grow quality flower with minimal expertise. Alongside your current nutrient regiment, Craft Buds™ will help you and your plants get the most out of the root-zone as well as the nutrients themselves. You want higher yields, more flavorful and fragrant flower, and stronger more explosive root growth and we can help. For 25 years we’ve worked with some of the largest names in commercial agriculture and competitive growing, having served our partners over 20 million gallons of soil amendments and root propagators. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality products for maximized yields. From helping amateur gardeners grow 600lb pumpkins and 300lb watermelons, to servicing the fields of Dole, Del Monte, Blue Diamond and Anheuser-Bush; we’ve made it clear that when it comes to soil ecology and plant health, we know what we’re doing. Money back guarantee on all orders. Free shipping on orders over $35. IG: @Craft_Buds_Official