Animal Mint Cake
About this product
Bred by Seed Junky, Animal Mint Cake is an Indica Dominant cross of Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Reflecting its Cookies genetics, AMC has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet fuel flavor that follows on the exhale. AVG THC:15-23%
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Animal Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
