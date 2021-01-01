 Loading…

Hybrid

Animal Mint Cake

by Craft Cannabis Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Bred by Seed Junky, Animal Mint Cake is an Indica Dominant cross of Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Reflecting its Cookies genetics, AMC has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet fuel flavor that follows on the exhale. AVG THC:15-23%

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

