Hybrid
Chi Girl
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chi Girl has a pungent earthy and sour aroma. It will leave you feeling very couch locked with a heavy sedition. AVG THC:18-22%
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.