Donkey Butter # 9
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Created from a grease monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel forward aromas intermixed with fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans towards sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living. AVG THC:16-19%
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Donkey Butter
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.