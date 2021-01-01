 Loading…

Indica

Donkey Butter # 9

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Donkey Butter # 9

About this product

Created from a grease monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel forward aromas intermixed with fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans towards sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living. AVG THC:16-19%

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Donkey Butter

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.

 

