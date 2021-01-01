Garanimals
About this product
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Garanimals
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Garanimals is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
