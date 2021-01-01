 Loading…

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. AVG THC;17-24% Garlic Cookies, also known as GMO Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant strain from Divine Genetics. The top reported aromas, as indicated by the name of the strain, are a pungent mix of garlic, diesel, and earthy scents. The top reported flavors are garlic, diesel, and coffee with earthy undertones.

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

GMO Cookies is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

