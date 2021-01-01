About this product

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. AVG THC;17-24% Garlic Cookies, also known as GMO Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant strain from Divine Genetics. The top reported aromas, as indicated by the name of the strain, are a pungent mix of garlic, diesel, and earthy scents. The top reported flavors are garlic, diesel, and coffee with earthy undertones.