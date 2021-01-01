 Loading…

Hybrid

Headband

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Headband

About this product

The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for painrelief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid. AVG THC; 16-21%

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

