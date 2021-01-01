 Loading…

Hybrid

HGDP

by Craft Cannabis Company

This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain. AVG THC; 3-9% AVG CBD; 7-10%

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

Harlequin GDP

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Known by many names, Harlequin GDP is a CBD-dominant cross of Harlequin and Granddaddy Purple. This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain.    

