HGDP
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain. AVG THC; 3-9% AVG CBD; 7-10%
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Harlequin GDP
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Known by many names, Harlequin GDP is a CBD-dominant cross of Harlequin and Granddaddy Purple. This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.