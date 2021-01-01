Lemon Sherbet
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The sweet funk of 2 Scoops combines nicely with the loud lemons of Lemon Tree. 2 Scoops has been called one of the best-tasting strains by people that have been lucky enough to find this rare, elite cut.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Lemon Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.