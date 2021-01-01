 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Sherbet

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Lemon Sherbet

About this product

The sweet funk of 2 Scoops combines nicely with the loud lemons of Lemon Tree. 2 Scoops has been called one of the best-tasting strains by people that have been lucky enough to find this rare, elite cut.

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Lemon Banana Sherbet

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.

