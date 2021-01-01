 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rolex Og
Indica

Rolex Og

by Craft Cannabis Company

Write a review
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Rolex Og
Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Rolex Og

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by Cali Connection, the THC levels range up to 17% and the CBD is up to 0.86%. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart." -*Source: Leafly

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Rollex OG Kush

Rollex OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review