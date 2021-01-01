Rolex Og
About this product
Bred by Cali Connection, the THC levels range up to 17% and the CBD is up to 0.86%. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart." -*Source: Leafly
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Rollex OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension.
