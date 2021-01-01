 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding cake

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Wedding cake

About this product

It has a rich with a tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Comes with a heavy high that will leave you couch locked and happy. AVG THC:17-23%

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

