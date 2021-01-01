 Loading…

  5. WiFi 43
Indica

WiFi 43

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower WiFi 43

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep. AVG THC; 17-22%

About this brand

Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

About this strain

Wifi 43

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

