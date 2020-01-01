MCrc Team Cooling Towel
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
No stores nearby
Hydrate in style this summer with the new Craft Insulated Water Bottle! Our double walled, stainless steal 500 mg bottles keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours. Featuring the Craft Hex logo and #craftyourhigh hashtag on a black velvet covering. Care Instructions: - Hand wash only to preserve the velvet covering - Do not microwave Available at: craftmyswag.com
Be the first to review this product.