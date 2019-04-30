 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Oil Cartridge by Craft (500mg)

Oil Cartridge by Craft (500mg)

by Craft Concentrates

Skip to Reviews
4.04
Craft Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Oil Cartridge by Craft (500mg)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Oil Line is everything you need & nothing you don’t. Simple and to the point, these strain specific cartridges will bring your cannabis experience back to the basics. Pick your favorite strains and leave the rest up to us…these Oil cartridges will get you lifted every time.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.04

write a review

LilUziVert1600

I had to watch my niece cause my sister was out of the town and she was watching peppa the pig and I could not stand listening to this show. I had to use the bathroom and while I was in there I just snuck in 1 hit from this cartridge and I instantly felt that rush. When I returned to the couch everything changed. I felt like I was in a movie theater and peppa the pig just sucked me in. I was glued to the couch watching peppa the pig for about 2 and a half hours. 10/10 would recommend.

RTK513

Bought 4 different strains, the cartridges suck. The oil is too thick

Otterpopz88

I took one rip at my sons indoor soccer match, "outside" of course after the first half and let me tell you the first half was a bunch of 8 year olds and after i hit this cartridge i felt like i was watching the world cup and Fifa 19 all at once I give this a huge thumbs up best cartridge on the market......👏

About this brand

Craft Concentrates Logo
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.