LilUziVert1600 on April 30th, 2019

I had to watch my niece cause my sister was out of the town and she was watching peppa the pig and I could not stand listening to this show. I had to use the bathroom and while I was in there I just snuck in 1 hit from this cartridge and I instantly felt that rush. When I returned to the couch everything changed. I felt like I was in a movie theater and peppa the pig just sucked me in. I was glued to the couch watching peppa the pig for about 2 and a half hours. 10/10 would recommend.