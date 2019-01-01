Panacea High-C by Craft
About this product
Mine for diamonds with Panacea High-C. Our most potent and innovative product, short for High Cannabinoid, consists of pure THC crystals, yet still maintains its strain specific flavor. Are you ready to experience the luxurious high of a true concentrate connoisseur?
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.