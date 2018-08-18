RoyBoy12 on August 18th, 2018

My buddy said, “If you’re a bud connoisseur, you’ll love the live resin for the taste.” I say, if you have taste buds, a sense of smell, and appreciate an aromatic plant, you’ll love this stuff. Live resin tastes and smells pretty much like what the plant would. This extract completely captivated not only the plants essence, but my sense of awareness as a smoker as to what is available out there now. The increase in medicinal properties alone, with the addition of having CBD and the famed THC-A, makes this more beneficial to all in need. I started with Craft Panacea Colorado Cheesecake live resin. I then tried a few sugars but found myself wanting that aroma...so now it’s Headband...and an excellent choice. I am pacing myself while sharing with my brother. Due to logistical issues, I’ll have to stick to the smaller quantities for now. This will revolutionize your knowledge and open the. possibilities of this medicinal plant.