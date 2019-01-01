Craft Panacea Live Resin 0.5 oz Jar
14g jars available now! Craft Panacea Live Resin 0.5oz Jar Craft Panacea Live Resin is produced using a BHO-extraction process; during plant harvest plants are sent to a directly to deep freeze, enabling us to capture fresh flavor, terpenes and harvest THC-A. All your favorite Craft Panacea strains frozen fresh after harvest, processed through our turn-key BHO-extraction leaving us with a premium Live Resin.
