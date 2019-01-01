 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Craft Panacea Live Resin 0.5 oz Jar

by Craft Concentrates

About this product

14g jars available now! Craft Panacea Live Resin 0.5oz Jar Craft Panacea Live Resin is produced using a BHO-extraction process; during plant harvest plants are sent to a directly to deep freeze, enabling us to capture fresh flavor, terpenes and harvest THC-A. All your favorite Craft Panacea strains frozen fresh after harvest, processed through our turn-key BHO-extraction leaving us with a premium Live Resin.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.