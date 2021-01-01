 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Dablets - MAX RELIEF - 50mg THC per tablet

Dablets - MAX RELIEF - 50mg THC per tablet

by Craft Concentrates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Take your relief to the MAX with these etra strength Dablets pumped with 50 full grams of THC per tablet. 5x as much thc + double the amount of tablets! *best if swallowed (don’t chew!)* 50mg THC per serving 20 Dablets per container These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects! Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan Fat Free Nut Free Gelatin Free Pectin Free

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

