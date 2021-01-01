Sesh Wax - Double Lemon Pie - 1g
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
Craft Concentrates
Double Lemon Pie
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.
