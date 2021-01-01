 Loading…

  5. Sesh Wax - Double Lemon Pie - 1g
Hybrid

Sesh Wax - Double Lemon Pie - 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Sesh Wax - Double Lemon Pie - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

About this strain

Double Lemon Pie

Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.

 

