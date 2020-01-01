 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Gelato Cake Panacea Live Resin 1g

Gelato Cake Panacea Live Resin 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Write a review
Craft Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Gelato Cake Panacea Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Experience the true essence of the cannabis plant with Panacea Live Resin. This product is overflowing with natural cannabis terpenes, resulting in a crystalline-rich hash oil loaded with flavor and terpy deliciousness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake crosses two popular new school strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The result produces a strain that puts out a gassy yet smooth terpene profile that will put your head and body into a deep state of calm. Expect compact buds with purple hues and rich orange pistils.

 

About this brand

Craft Concentrates Logo
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.