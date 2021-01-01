Hybrid
Sesh Wax Infused Cone - Granola Funk x Orange Kookie Kush
About this product
Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
About this strain
Granola Funk
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
