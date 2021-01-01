Sesh Cartridge - Green Skunk - 1000mg
About this product
The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
About this strain
Lime Green Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Happy and relaxed, Lime Green Skunk is the laid-back daughter of Super Skunk and Northern Lights. The “Lime Green” description holds true for both its coloring and aroma. This strain features vibrant lime-colored leaves with a hefty amount of burnt orange hairs. The taste is a strong, sweet citrus, and the smell is equally as tropical. Great for daytime smoking, LGS produces sativa-like energizing effects while still providing a calm and floaty buzz.
