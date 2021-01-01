 Loading…

Hybrid

Sesh Cartridge - Green Skunk - 1000mg

by Craft Concentrates

About this product

The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

About this strain

Lime Green Skunk

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Happy and relaxed, Lime Green Skunk is the laid-back daughter of Super Skunk and Northern Lights. The “Lime Green” description holds true for both its coloring and aroma. This strain features vibrant lime-colored leaves with a hefty amount of burnt orange hairs. The taste is a strong, sweet citrus, and the smell is equally as tropical. Great for daytime smoking, LGS produces sativa-like energizing effects while still providing a calm and floaty buzz.

