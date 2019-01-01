Oil Cartridge by Craft - Tangerine Haze (1000mg)
About this product
Our Oil Line is everything you need & nothing you don’t. Simple and to the point, these strain specific cartridges will bring your cannabis experience back to the basics. Pick your favorite strains and leave the rest up to us…our Oil line will get you lifted every time.
About this strain
Tangerine Haze
Tangerine Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is treasured for its distinct citrus smell and taste. This clone-only sativa originated in the Netherlands with the union of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel, and since then its popularity has spread to Canada, Colorado, and the West Coast. The zesty tangerine aroma accented with floral notes may be the hallmark of this strain, but its elevating, stress-relieving effects are also cherished by patients and recreational consumers. Tangerine Haze is a top-choice for daytime enjoyment, as its effects stimulate the mind and allow functionality. Growers recommend a 65-day flowering period for Tangerine Haze, when its citrus flavor peaks.