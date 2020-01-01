 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ol' Dirty Bastard Live Resin 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Ol' Dirty Bastard Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Dirty Old Bastard

Dirty Old Bastard (also known as Dirty, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or Dirt McGirt) is an indica-dominant cross that pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s own, ODB. A cross between California classic, OG Kush, and the ever-sweet Blackberry, Dirty Old Bastard melds complementary flavors and effects, creating a strain that is pleasant on the palate and the body. The strain’s aroma is saccharin with notes of berry, lemon, and pine. Its effects are initially uplifting, but quickly mellow into hazy relaxation that helps abate stress and depression. The physical effects deepen with time and continued consumption, lending benefits to consumers treating cramps and pain.

 

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.