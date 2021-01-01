 Loading…

Hybrid

Sesh Wax - Orange Herijuana - 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Sesh Wax - Orange Herijuana - 1g

About this product

Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

About this strain

Orange Herijuana

Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

