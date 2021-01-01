Sesh Wax - Orange Herijuana - 1g
About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
About this strain
Orange Herijuana
Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
