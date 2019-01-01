 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sesh Golden Goat Cartridge 0.5g

by Craft Concentrates

About this product

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk mother. The strain is often light green and pink in color, which is indicative of its Hawaiian sativa side. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Effects are strong and felt from head to toe, lasting about 1-2 hours. Flowering time is 9-11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a THC level of up to 23% and a CBD of 1.07%.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.