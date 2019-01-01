Sesh Golden Goat Syringe 1g
About this product
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk mother. The strain is often light green and pink in color, which is indicative of its Hawaiian sativa side. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Effects are strong and felt from head to toe, lasting about 1-2 hours. Flowering time is 9-11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
