Sesh Green Crack Cartridge 0.5g
by Craft ConcentratesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is the perfect daytime medication for patients treating fatigue, stress, and depression. Green Crack has branched into two genetic lineages, the most common of which is its sativaline descended from Skunk #1.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.