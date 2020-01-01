 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tango Live Resin 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Tango Live Resin 1g

About this product

An affordable live resin with great crystalline features and terp profiles

About this strain

Tango Kush

Tango Kush

Tango Kush by Potbox is a Mango Kush cross offering sweet funkiness in droves. With random forest aromas mixed in with the tart fruit, the smell of this strain is complex and pleasant. In traditional Kush fashion, Tango Kush offers a mid-level cerebral introspection alongside easy body effects. This strain remains functional in small to medium doses, but leans back into deep relaxation with heavy use.  

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.