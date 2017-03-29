 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Beverages
  Ballard Beat Blueberry Orange Syrup 60mg

Ballard Beat Blueberry Orange Syrup 60mg

by Craft Elixirs

We discovered blueberries taste good with everything. A tribute to our neighbors in North Seattle, the Ballard neighborhood beat welcomes new bands and is hip to the most intimate musical venues.

skylitlisa

Yum yum yum! I really enjoyed this, at least in part due to the reference to the cute Seattle neighborhood in its name. The flavor is really delicious, and it could go well in anything from a fizzy cannabis mocktail to topping on pancakes. It's pretty versatile and with the easy capful measurer, it's easy to tell exactly how much you're dosing.

c1010010

Syrup in in a small, clear glass bottle with a screw-cap used to measure dosages. Each bottle contains, approximately 12 capfuls of syrup, each capful containing approximately 5mg of THC. Syrup is translucent purple/red with a sweet blueberry / orange combination of flavors. Slight herbal undertones, but does not interfere. Add syrup to soda, coffee, tea, or pour over pancakes and waffles. Effects: First Onset : 30 minutes Peak : 45-60 minutes Duration : 4-5 hours Enjoyable, positive experience. I found the capful measurement to be a little sticky and messy, but it was nice to be able to control dosing easily.

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.