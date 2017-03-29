Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
$21.00
on March 29th, 2017
Yum yum yum! I really enjoyed this, at least in part due to the reference to the cute Seattle neighborhood in its name. The flavor is really delicious, and it could go well in anything from a fizzy cannabis mocktail to topping on pancakes. It's pretty versatile and with the easy capful measurer, it's easy to tell exactly how much you're dosing.
on April 15th, 2016
Syrup in in a small, clear glass bottle with a screw-cap used to measure dosages. Each bottle contains, approximately 12 capfuls of syrup, each capful containing approximately 5mg of THC. Syrup is translucent purple/red with a sweet blueberry / orange combination of flavors. Slight herbal undertones, but does not interfere. Add syrup to soda, coffee, tea, or pour over pancakes and waffles. Effects: First Onset : 30 minutes Peak : 45-60 minutes Duration : 4-5 hours Enjoyable, positive experience. I found the capful measurement to be a little sticky and messy, but it was nice to be able to control dosing easily.